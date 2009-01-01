See my latest work!
I moved around alot growing up and was exposed to my different cultures and art styles. When I was old enough to want to get in touch with my own background, I fell in love with the Nigerian henna style. As a young artist still in school for graphic design this became an amazing way to make to spend my extra time and I never stopped!
I use many different mediums, mainly henna, acrylics, and charcoal. I believe that working in a single medium is restrictive to my artistic process. Each idea manifests in its own individual style.
Life inspires art! I take alot of inspiration from my culture, nature, and my family. Sometimes I let my emotions guide my hand and I choose not to plan out my work. Sometimes I seek out inspiration from other admirable artists and plan things meticulously. You never know when Inspiration will strike!
